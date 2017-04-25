IPL stats: The margin of victory in the Mumbai Indians-DD match was the 5th biggest in T20 history

Delhi Daredevils yet again lost wickets in a heap while Mumbai Indians romped to an emphatic 146-run win at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. Just when one thought that it couldn’t get worse than Delhi’s tame collapse against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali, they outdid themselves in this encounter, and were shot out for 66.
The day kicked off with a thrilling encounter between Steve Smith’s Rising Pune Supergiant and David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad, which saw the former emerge victorious and boost their chances of entering the playoffs.
There were no such problems for Mumbai Indians, who made up for a disappointing previous season by becoming the first team to seal a berth in the playoffs here.
Here are some of the interesting statistics from Saturday’s games:
Comeback man Lendl Simmons crossed 1000 Indian Premier League runs en route to his match-winning effort of 66. He became the second quickest to achieve the feat, taking just 23 innings to get there. The fastest to reach 1000 runs is Kings XI Punjab’s Shaun Marsh, who took only 21 innings.
Shreyas Iyer became Mumbai pacer Lasith Malinga’s 150th scalp in the IPL. The Sri Lankan is the first bowler to achieve the feat as he sits pretty at the top of the all-time top wicket-takers list.
The total (66) was Delhi’s lowest in IPL history, beating the 67 were shot out for by KXIP.
The margin of victory – 146 runs – is the biggest in the tournament’s 10-year history, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore’s win last year against Gujarat Lions by two runs.
Mumbai’s win was also the fifth biggest win recorded in a T20 match.
Mumbai qualified for the playoffs for a record seventh time.
Sanju Samson joined KXIP’s Hashim Amla and Mumbai Indians’ Parthiv Patel do be dismissed in the first ball of the innings this season.
All the Daredevils batsmen were out caught, making it only the second such instance in IPL history.
SRH slump to their first home defeat
Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith took 39 balls to bring his first boundary or six – it was a the longest that a batsman took to find the fence.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s conceded 19 runs in his fourth over and had conceded the same number of runs the last time the two teams faced off too.
David Warner became the first batsman in IPL history to score over 500 runs in four consecutive editions.
Left-armers Jaydev Unadkat and James Faulkner are the only bowlers to have two five-wicket hauls in the IPL.
This was the first instance of the Sunrisers failing to chase down a total under 150. The loss was also their first at home this season.
Unadkat’s hat-trick is the 17th in the tournament’s history. The left-armer is also the third to achieve the feat this season after RCB’s Samuel Badree and Gujarat Lions’ Andrew Tye.
Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you
Common sense and some discipline are all you need.
Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well, this dream need not be unrealistic.
All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.
A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.
Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead invested a part of it somewhere!
It is no rocket science
The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:
Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first job, it is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
Set aside emergency funds: When an emergencyarises, likesudden hospitalisationor an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is somethingany investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.
How and Why Mutual Funds work
A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.
As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.
As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely to make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.
So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:
How do mutual funds meet my investment needs? Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
Can I withdraw money whenever I want to? There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
Does it help save on taxes? Investing in certain types of mutualfunds alsooffers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs? No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
But aren’t MFs risky? Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund,your money is being managedby professionals who are constantly following the market.
Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns? No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.
The essence of mutual funds is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.
Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.