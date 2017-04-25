We're not thinking much about points table, says Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman

Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman said that his side were not thinking about their play-off chances. They are solely focused on executing their plans properly against Mumbai Indians on Monday.

“We are not thinking too much about the points table. We just want to take each game as it comes,” Laxman said. “We know that our next game against Mumbai Indians is an important game. Once we execute our plans, I am sure we will get the desired results,” he said.

Hyderabad are currently placed fourth on the points table with 13 points. Hyderabad need to win its remaining two matches to seal their play-offs berth.

Hyderabad lost to Delhi Daredevils by six wickets and were beaten by Rising Pune Supergiants on Friday. It was their first home defeat of the season. The Hyderabad team takes on Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Monday.

Asked if the middle-order batting is a concern for the team Laxman backed his batsmen to get the job done. “The batsmen have done well this season and it was a tough wicket to bat on yesterday,” said Laxman. “It (batsmen getting out) happens when you are looking to chase down a total and when the asking rate is above 10 or 12 and you have to play shots at that moment. While doing that, you can get out. But, we are very confident with our batting group,” Laxman said.

Asked about Ashish Nehra, who left the field yesterday apparently due to discomfort in the hamstring, he said the injury was being assessed. Replying to a query, Laxman said Mohammed Nabi and Rashid Khan, who have done well for SRH in the IPL, were included in the team due to their performance in Asia Cup and World Cup T20.