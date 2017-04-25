Jonny Bairstow powers England’s 85-run win over Ireland to clinch ODI series

Jonny Bairstow’s quickfire 72 not out set up England’s 85-run win over Ireland in the second one-day international at Lord’s on Sunday.

Victory saw England take the two-match series 2-0 after they had launched their build-up to next month’s Champions Trophy tournament on home soil with a comfortable seven-wicket win at Bristol on Friday.

Ireland, in their first ODI at ‘the Home of Cricket’, fought hard with the ball in front of a 22,000-strong crowd.

But, as was the case Friday, they suffered a batting collapse after a promising start and were dismissed for 243 chasing 329 to win.

Ireland captain William Porterfield did, however, make 82, the top score of the match, as his side, who could be granted Test status next month, restored some pride after being bowled out for just 126 in 33 overs at Bristol.

England risked squandering a strong position when their Dublin-born captain Eoin Morgan (76) and Joe Root (73) fell in quick succession following a third-wicket stand of 140 to leave the hosts 213 for four.

But Bairstow and fellow Yorkshireman Adil Rashid shared a sixth-wicket stand of 88 in just 46 balls that helped take England to 328 for six.

Their county colleague Root was named man-of-the-match after also taking ODI-best figures of three for 52 with his occasional off-spin.

“If we’ve got guys who can bowl a few overs then it’s great,” said Root at the presentation ceremony.

“It’s been nice to get a few runs, a good stepping stone towards the Champions Trophy.”

Morgan added: “We should have been more clinical, one of us should have got a big score, but Jonny and Adil led us home really well.”

‘Step forward’

Meanwhile Porterfield was proud of how Ireland bounced back from their Bristol battering.

“I thought we were much improved today,” he said. “After Friday it would have been easy to hide away, but we took a step forward.”

Porterfield opted to bowl first after winning the toss in overcast conditions that promised to assist his seamers.

His decision was all the more understandable given Ireland’s embarrassing batting at Bristol.

Tim Murtagh, one of several Middlesex players on show, took Ireland’s first wicket Sunday when he bowled Alex Hales (32) with a delivery that nipped back up the Lord’s slope.

Left-hander Morgan slashed Kevin O’Brien over long-off for six and also deftly late cut the medium-pacer for four.

However, on 39, he nearly played to off-spinner Stirling only for the ball to touch the stumps without dislodging a bail.

Root scored his runs in typically calm but brisk fashion on his way to a 57-ball fifty including five fours.

Morgan followed him to the landmark, off 49 balls with two fours and two sixes.

Both batsmen chipped to extra-cover off pacemen Peter Chase and Barry McCarthy respectively.

Test wicket-keeper Bairstow, playing as a specialist batsman, led a counter-attack, belting McCarthy high over long-on for one of three sixes in a 44-ball innings also featuring seven fours.

Bairstow’s charge helped England pile on 61 runs in their last four overs.

Paul Stirling, like Morgan playing on his Middlesex home ground, launched Ireland’s reply with 48 at better than a run-a-ball.

Stirling, at what was now a sun-drenched Lord’s, drove left-armer David Willey for three fours off successive balls in just the second over of Ireland’s reply.

But his 42-ball innings, ended when he edged Jake Ball to wicket-keeper Sam Billings.

Umpire Tim Robinson originally ruled not out but the former England batsman’s decision was overturned on review.

Stirling’s exit was the start of an that saw three Ireland wickets lost for 19 runs.

Root, as happened at Bristol, struck in his first over by bowling former England batsman Ed Joyce.

Kevin O’Brien briefly revived memories of his blistering hundred in Ireland’s thrilling 2011 World Cup win over England in Bangalore when he struck sixes off Rashid and Root before he holed out for 18.

Porterfield, in sight of a century, tried to revive his side but was bowled attempting an extravagant lap-sweep off fast bowler Mark Wood, who ended the match by dismissing George Dockrell in the 47th over.