International Cricket

Jonny Bairstow powers England’s 85-run win over Ireland to clinch ODI series

Joe Root was named man-of-the-match for his 73 runs and personal best figures of 3 for 52.

Reuters

Jonny Bairstow’s quickfire 72 not out set up England’s 85-run win over Ireland in the second one-day international at Lord’s on Sunday.

Victory saw England take the two-match series 2-0 after they had launched their build-up to next month’s Champions Trophy tournament on home soil with a comfortable seven-wicket win at Bristol on Friday.

Ireland, in their first ODI at ‘the Home of Cricket’, fought hard with the ball in front of a 22,000-strong crowd.

But, as was the case Friday, they suffered a batting collapse after a promising start and were dismissed for 243 chasing 329 to win.

Ireland captain William Porterfield did, however, make 82, the top score of the match, as his side, who could be granted Test status next month, restored some pride after being bowled out for just 126 in 33 overs at Bristol.

England risked squandering a strong position when their Dublin-born captain Eoin Morgan (76) and Joe Root (73) fell in quick succession following a third-wicket stand of 140 to leave the hosts 213 for four.

But Bairstow and fellow Yorkshireman Adil Rashid shared a sixth-wicket stand of 88 in just 46 balls that helped take England to 328 for six.

Their county colleague Root was named man-of-the-match after also taking ODI-best figures of three for 52 with his occasional off-spin.

“If we’ve got guys who can bowl a few overs then it’s great,” said Root at the presentation ceremony.

“It’s been nice to get a few runs, a good stepping stone towards the Champions Trophy.”

Morgan added: “We should have been more clinical, one of us should have got a big score, but Jonny and Adil led us home really well.”

‘Step forward’

Meanwhile Porterfield was proud of how Ireland bounced back from their Bristol battering.

“I thought we were much improved today,” he said. “After Friday it would have been easy to hide away, but we took a step forward.”

Porterfield opted to bowl first after winning the toss in overcast conditions that promised to assist his seamers.

His decision was all the more understandable given Ireland’s embarrassing batting at Bristol.

Tim Murtagh, one of several Middlesex players on show, took Ireland’s first wicket Sunday when he bowled Alex Hales (32) with a delivery that nipped back up the Lord’s slope.

Left-hander Morgan slashed Kevin O’Brien over long-off for six and also deftly late cut the medium-pacer for four.

However, on 39, he nearly played to off-spinner Stirling only for the ball to touch the stumps without dislodging a bail.

Root scored his runs in typically calm but brisk fashion on his way to a 57-ball fifty including five fours.

Morgan followed him to the landmark, off 49 balls with two fours and two sixes.

Both batsmen chipped to extra-cover off pacemen Peter Chase and Barry McCarthy respectively.

Test wicket-keeper Bairstow, playing as a specialist batsman, led a counter-attack, belting McCarthy high over long-on for one of three sixes in a 44-ball innings also featuring seven fours.

Bairstow’s charge helped England pile on 61 runs in their last four overs.

Paul Stirling, like Morgan playing on his Middlesex home ground, launched Ireland’s reply with 48 at better than a run-a-ball.

Stirling, at what was now a sun-drenched Lord’s, drove left-armer David Willey for three fours off successive balls in just the second over of Ireland’s reply.

But his 42-ball innings, ended when he edged Jake Ball to wicket-keeper Sam Billings.

Umpire Tim Robinson originally ruled not out but the former England batsman’s decision was overturned on review.

Stirling’s exit was the start of an that saw three Ireland wickets lost for 19 runs.

Root, as happened at Bristol, struck in his first over by bowling former England batsman Ed Joyce.

Kevin O’Brien briefly revived memories of his blistering hundred in Ireland’s thrilling 2011 World Cup win over England in Bangalore when he struck sixes off Rashid and Root before he holed out for 18.

Porterfield, in sight of a century, tried to revive his side but was bowled attempting an extravagant lap-sweep off fast bowler Mark Wood, who ended the match by dismissing George Dockrell in the 47th over.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Shutterstock

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well, this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead invested a part of it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely to make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs? Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to? There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes? Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs? No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky? Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns? No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of mutual funds is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.