Several cricketers are successful in T20s without looking agricultural, says Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla, who has scored two centuries in this edition of the Indian Premier League, said that the tournament has become a lot more accommodating of traditional batsmen like him, adding that even proper cricketing shots can get big runs in the T20 format.

“I think over the 10 years of IPL and T20 cricket around the world, I know it comes up every time someone who has got his runs who is not known or is not a massive six-hitter,” Amla said after Kings XI Punjab’s match against Gujarat Lions, which his side lost by six wickets. “But this has been happening for many years now. I think guys are becoming a lot more accommodating for players like that.”

The veteran batsman scored a brilliant 104 off just 60 balls, studded with five sixes and eight fours, although it went in vain, just like his previous one being against Mumbai Indians. Amla, a player believed to be more inclined towards the Test style, mostly stuck to traditional cricketing shots en route his century. The 34-year-old veteran of 104 Tests, who has a triple ton to his name, maintained that T20 is not only about mindless hitting.

Amla said the format forced every player to get a way out to “maximise each ball”. He said, “Everybody who plays T20 cricket has to find a way of how to maximise each ball they faces. You will find many examples of better cricketers who have been successful in T20 cricket without necessarily looking agricultural, as they say. They have played good cricketing shots and managed to get runs.”

‘Disappointing to lose’

Talking about KXIP’s loss, he said that 190 was a big target, but gave full credit to Gujarat Lions for chasing it down. “Obviously, it is very disappointing to lose, target of 190 was a pretty decent score,” Amla said. “But you’ve got to give credit to Gujarat, in the way they came out and they played so positively and managed to kind of negate whatever advantage we had earlier on.”

KXIP were also sloppy in their fielding, giving two lives to Dwayne Smith, who hit a 39-ball 74 to help Gujarat Lions win the match, but Amla said dropped chances were part of the game. “Dropped catches are part of game, it’s going to happen now and then. Before this game, we have done exceptionally well on the field and had great fielding efforts throughout the campaign. But this is one game when we haven’t been at our best and that happens.

Amla added, “Guys who drop catches, you know how brilliant fielders they are, so it’s only natural that they are allowed to drop couple here and there. But I said it’s part of the game. Unfortunately in this game, it (the result) didn’t go in our favour.”

Asked about Punjab’s inconsistency this season, Amla said, “We know any team that is going to be successful has to be consistent. I like to think that our bowlers have done exceptional job at times, but you’ve got to get credit to Gujarat. Defending here in Mohali is very difficult, it’s a big field, the wicket was playing pretty good. I will not be too critical about our bowling unit, I like to acknowledge Gujarat’s fine batting display to get to a good score.”

‘We are still in the competition’

Despite having a slim chance, Amla said he is still hopeful of KXIP making it to the play-offs. “We were not at our best against Gujarat. It’s just about finding consistency. We are still in the competition, which is a wonderful thing. If we manage to win the remaining of our games, cause some upsets here and there, then we get to reach the final four.”

KXIP’s next match is against Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR openers Sunil Narine (54 of 17 balls) and Chris Lynn (50 from 22 balls) destroyed the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling attack to seal their eighth win from 12 matches in their last outing.

Asked how he would rate KKR, Amla said, “We watched that innings in the change room before we went out to play. It was great to see those guys bat like that. Every ball seemed like either four or a six, which is quite entertaining. In T20 cricket, that’s what happens. There are certain things when you play attacking cricket, you end up with some brilliant performances like these two guys [Narine and Lynn].”