indian cricket

Six things we learned from India’s squad for the Champions Trophy

The selectors played safe while betting heavily on their pace options.

Deepak Malik/BCCI/Sportzpics

After weeks of “will-they-won’t they”, the Board of Control for Cricket in India finally announced the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy in June. India will be mounting a title defence in England, having won the tournament in 2013, but for a long time, there was much uncertainty over their participation in the tournament.

An impasse over revenue sharing with the International Cricket Council meant that they missed an April 25 deadline for naming the squad. Thankfully, though better sense has prevailed.

This is the 15-member that will be on the flight to the United Kingdom:

 Virat Kohli (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami  

And here are the six big takeaways:

1. Safety is the best policy

One look at the team for the Champions Trophy team and the standout theme is safety first. It’s a solid settled team with few surprises. Continuity is the pattern with the selectors deciding to stick with players who have performed in the last year or so with Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami making comebacks from injuries.

Manish Pandey in action in Australia. Image credit: Craig Golding/AFP
Perhaps, the inclusion of Manish Pandey instead of an extra spinner was a talking point but MSK Prasad, the chairman of selectors, was at pains to point that out it was solely due to the quality of India’s two spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, that a third option hadn’t been picked.

2. Dhawan and Rohit are united, Rahane is back-up

The announcement confirmed that Shikhar Dhawan would be teaming up again with Rohit Sharma at a tournament where he has excelled in the past. Prasad also stated that Rahane will be a backup option.

Shikhar Dhawan scored two centuries in the Champions Trophy in England in 2013. Image credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
But having Rahane as a back-up is a very good option to have. Despite his poor form of late in the ongoing Indian Premier League, Rahane is a multi-dimensional batsman with an outstanding track record in England. If required, he can easily replace Yuvraj Singh or Kedar Jadhav in the starting eleven if Kohli wants more stability in the middle order. A good pick.

3. Jadeja and Ashwin rule the roost

Such is the selectors’ faith in Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin that they are the only two frontline spinners in the squad. And both of them have the credentials to back that up – Jadeja, for example, was the highest wicket-taker in the 2013 Champions Trophy, played also in England.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will be the two frontline spin options for India at the Champions Trophy. Image credit: AFP
The back-ups in the spin department will be Yuvraj Singh and Kedar Jadhav. The latter was impressive in the ODI series against New Zealand in October, but English conditions will pose a different challenge. Could India have picked a third option for variety? According to Prasad, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was considered as a “surprise package” but narrowly missed out.

4. A strong pace attack

No question marks here. A pace-bowling attack comprising Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Hardik Pandya offers Kohli pace, control and swing. It is worth bearing in mind also that the tournament is being played early in the English summer which means the wickets could be lively.

Shami’s return to One-Day International cricket is a big bonus and India will hope he has sorted out his injury woes for now. The inclusion of Pandya, a pace-bowling all-rounder who can also hit the ball a long way, adds balance to the squad.

5. Dhoni is Dhoni

Is there anyone in Indian cricket who doesn’t feel bad for Rishabh Pant? Even, Prasad couldn’t stop singing his praises, multiple times, in the squad announcement. “Completely impressed by how he is playing,” he said. “He’s one cricketer whom we’re looking for [the] future.”

Dhoni remains a key player for Team India. Image credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
But, unfortunately, he won’t be going to the Champions Trophy right now, not even as a back-up keeper. Prasad rightly praised Dhoni’s contributions to the team, pointing out that it’s unfair to judge him only as a batsman and he still remains among the best wicket-keepers in the world. No debate there. But it seems certain that once Dhoni hangs up his boots, the selectors have zeroed in on Pant to make the big step up.

6. The fringe

Even more interesting than the squad selection announcement was the discussion that occurred about the players who were discussed but missed out and will be on standby duty during the tournament. Prasad said that visas will be arranged for them and they would be training at the National Cricket Academy, ready to fly out to England if required.

Rishabh Pant can consider himself unlucky to miss out. Image credit: Deepak Malik/IPL/Sportzpics
The players mentioned were Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik. Pant and Yadav have already been discussed earlier in the piece but Shardul Thakur’s inclusion in the above list indicates that the selectors are looking at the young pacer as a potential prospect.

Dinesh Karthik is obviously the back-up keeping option while Suresh Raina, despite not having the best of seasons, is still on the sidelines and remains in the fray for making a return to Team India sometime in the future.

Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.