Sunrisers move a step closer to playoff spot with a comfortable 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad coasted to a 7-wicket win at home against table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Monday to get one step closer to sealing a place in the Indian Premier League qualifiers.

A combined effort from the bowlers led by Siddarth Kaul (3/23) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) put the brakes on Mumbai’s scoring rate. However, it was the returning Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi’s (1/13) miserly early spell that got the ball rolling for the defending champions. The ever-consistent Rashid Khan bowled yet another economical spell as skipper Rohit Sharma (67 from 45 balls) waged a lone battle to steer his team to 139/7.

During SRH’s chase, Shikhar Dhawan (62* from 46) was in fine touch and stitched a match-winning 91-run second wicket stand against Moises Henriques to steer his team home with 10 balls to spare. This was also SRH’s sixth win at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

The result also meant that Delhi Daredevils’ quest for a spot in the playoffs came to an end. Kings XI Punjab’s fortunes now hinge on SRH’s final game, which will be against Gujarat Lions. For Glenn Maxwell’s side to progress past the group stages, they need to win all of their remaining games while hoping that that the reigning champions lose their final encounter.

Dhawan blazes away, Henriques anchors

Shikhar Dhawan brought up his fourth fifty of the season. Prashant Bhoot - Sportzpics - IPL
Dhawan has not endured a good run in India colours in the recent past. The southpaw lost his place in the Test team to KL Rahul. The Delhi batsman also suffered with a few injury problems. He has quietly redeemed himself in this IPL season, effortlessly switching gears and sticking to what he does best – flicking off his pads and driving elegantly through cover.

The early departure of David Warner had little effect on proceedings as Dhawan and Moises Henriques calmly went about with their task and knocked off the runs with little fuss. The batsmen maintained a steady run-rate and brought up 91 runs for the second wicket in just 66 balls. Mumbai’s fate was sealed by the time Henrqiues was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah.

Yuvraj’s injury scare

Yuvraj Singh winces in pain after hurting his finger. Ron Gaunt/ Sportzpics/IPL
The 35-year-old, being the ever-committed fielder, made an excellent effort to save a couple of runs for his side. However, he hurt his little finger in the process and had to walk off the field for treatment. When Yuvraj Singh came on to bat, he was seen wincing in pain after blocking off his first few deliveries.

After rejecting offers from SRH coaches Tom Moody and VVS Laxman to walk off the field, Yuvraj stayed on, battled through the pain, but couldn’t knock off the winning runs. The Punjab batsman’s injury may have played a part in him failing to clear the ropes off Lasith Malinga, holing out to Hardik Pandya at deep cover for a 11-ball nine. The problem might not just end there as India would be monitoring the southpaw’s fitness over the next few days as he has been picked for his country’s squad for the Champions Trophy.

The Nabi experiment

Mohammad Nabi celebrates after dismissing Lendl Simmons. Photo Courtesy: Prashant Bhoot/Sportzpics/IPL
It was a brave move by the SRH team management to drop New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and draft in Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi. The home side used the 30-year-old services in the powerplay overs, a ploy that reaped rich dividends.

It had rained before the start of the game. Whether that had a role to play is debatable but Nabi was getting sharp turn, especially away from left-handers Nitish Rana and Parthiv Patel. Rana in particular, had a torrid time trying to rotate the strike.

Nabi got the ball rolling by breaching the defence of Lendl Simmons. In his final over, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya struggled with Nabi’s off-spin, managing to milk out only five runs off it.

Can Rashid Khan be kept out of action? He finished with yet another fine spell, conceding just 21 runs and picking up the wicket of Hardik Pandya.

The helmet incident

Rohit Sharma (centre) was hit was hit on the helmet by a Siddarth Kaul bouncer. Photo Courtesy: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics/IPL
There was an incident in the in the seventh over that left umpires Marais Erasmus and K Ananthapadmanabhan perplexed: Rohit Sharma attempted a pull off a Siddarth Kaul bouncer. The batsman completely was beaten for pace and the ball crashed onto his helmet and bobbed up in the air and was caught by the onrushing cover fielder.

The SRH players were convinced that the Mumbai skipper was out. Ananthapadmanabhan, though, looked like a deer staring at headlights: Torn between making up his mind, asking Erasmus and using the help of the third umpire, the latter of which he realised he couldn’t have even if he wanted to.

Ananthapadmanabhan finally made finally made his decision and Warner wasn’t best pleased with the decision. However, replays showed that the umpire had indeed made the right decision.

‘Hitman’ to the rescue

Rohit Sharma brought up his 32nd IPL half-century during the game. Image credit: Prashant Bhoot/Sportzpics/IPL
It was not the easiest of starts for Rohit Sharma. He survived the aforementioned scare against a peach of a delivery by Kaul, and was bamboozled by Rashid Khan.

With his team desperately needing runs – they could manage only 59 from the first 10 overs – the 30-year-old targeted Moises Henriques and Mohammed Siraj. SRH’s talisman, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also took a hammering from Sharma’s blade, bringing up his 32nd fifty in the IPL. The impressive Kaul finally dismissed him, albeit with some luck as the ball ricocheted off Sharma’s pad and rolled onto the stumps.

Brief score:

  • Mumbai Indians 138/7 in 20 Overs (Rohit Sharma 67, Parthiv Patel 23; Siddarth Kaul 3/23, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/29) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad 140/3 in 18.2 Overs (Shikhar Dhawan 62 not out, Moises Henriques 44; Jasprit Bumrah 1/24) by 7 wickets
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.