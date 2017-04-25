Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put India’s opening dilemma to rest with strong showing

On Monday, ahead of the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, the team for the Champions Trophy, taking place in England, was announced. No surprising or shocking names that made the list. However, the selectors ignoring Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav was the only talking point, according to many experts and critics.

But, what caught the eye was the return of Rohit Sharma and also the inclusion of Shikhar Dhawan in the squad, which will face Pakistan in their opener on June 4 in England at Edgbaston.

Rahul’s injury left India struggling

Before the Indian Premier League even began, Lokesh Rahul had sustained a shoulder injury, thus, leaving Royal Challengers Bangalore an opener short. However, after more than a month of into the IPL, even Rahul couldn’t have helped them get back to winning ways given their performance this season. However, it was a huge blow for India, when the participation of Rahul, in the Champions Trophy, was out of question due to rehab and recovery from his shoulder surgery. He will only return to the pitch in September.

Even though Rahul has played just six one-day games for India, his performance speaks for him. He has scored 220 runs at an average of 55 including an unbeaten 100 against Zimbabwe in June 2016. Imagine missing out on such talent in England. It is a huge blow for the defending champions, who won the title under Mahendra Singh Dhoni in England in 2013.

Before the IPL started, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were having a tough time in keeping their spot in the Indian squad. With Dhawan hitting a slump and Sharma nursing an injury, the duo were clearly out of form and touch from the game. However, the duo have reinstated the faith of the selectors and captain Virat Kohli as they were named in the Champions Trophy squad on Monday.

An explosive IPL for Rohit and Shikhar

Ahead of the IPL, there was uncertainty over India’s opening slots for the Champions trophy. Regular opener Rohit was coming into the tournament after a long injury layoff, while Dhawan was grappling with inconsistency.

For the duo, performing in the IPL was paramount. They knew that their chances of making the national squad solely rested on a positive showing in the T20 league. Both started slowly with Rohit even sacrificing his openers slot for Parthiv Patel. Rohit began the tournament on the back foot with a string of single digit scores. Shikhar too spent most of the early days in the shadow of opening partner David warner. However, both hit their stride and how.

On Monday, as Sunriser Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians, the duo stood out with spectacular performances for their respective sides. They proved their mettle and silenced their critics by stamping their authority on the game. Mumbai skipper Rohit top scored with 67 as his side could manage a target of 138 despite opting to bat first. Dhawan made sure that Hyderabad won the game with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 62.

Rohit, who is also captain, has already led his side to the playoffs and there are the only team to qualify at the moment. A class act, Rohit’s return to form only increases India’s chances of defending their title. Rohit has scored 250 runs coming in at number 4. He has scored three fifties this season and led from the front.

For Dhawan, his return to form is nothing short off of extraordinary given his inconsistent run for India in the last season. In the 2015-16 season, he scored 413 runs in 10 matches, while in 2016-17 he played only two matches and scored 12 runs. But in the IPL, he is the second-highest run getter after his skipper David Warner with 450 runs with an average of 40. Warner is way ahead with 535 runs. Dhawan has struck three fifties as well with 48 boundaries and nine sixes. Shikhar seems to have gotten over his slump clearly.

Remedy to India’s opening woes

After India’s series against England the opening slot has seemed the most vulnerable. Both Rohit and Dhawan needed the confidence boost going into an important tournament like the Champions Trophy. And with their fine knocks in the IPL, they seem to have put the selectors’ minds at ease. Crucially, both their contributions have also ensured that their teams finish among the top four.

With the win, Hyderabad made sure that the Delhi Daredevils were out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. And if Kings XI Punjab loser their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata join Mumbai in the playoffs. They will be expected to combine well and produce a strong partnership up the order as they have done over the past year in one-day games for India.

Dhawan and Rohit had initially opened for India in during the 2013 Champions Trophy against South Africa in Cardiff. They struck a partnership of 127 runs vs South Africa, and followed it up with another century partnership against West Indies at the Oval. Together, they have opened in 54 matches and have scored 2450 runs including eight 100-run stands at an average of 46. Dhawan has a special liking towards the Champions Trophy because he was the top scorer in the tournament four years ago smashing 363 runs from five matches with an average of 90.75 and a strike rate of over 100. Regardless, he won the Golden Bat.