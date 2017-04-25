IPL 10

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put India’s opening dilemma to rest with strong showing

Ahead of the Champions Trophy, duo have proved their mettle with resurgence in the Indian Premiere League.

Ron Gaunt-BCCI-SPORTZPICS

On Monday, ahead of the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, the team for the Champions Trophy, taking place in England, was announced. No surprising or shocking names that made the list. However, the selectors ignoring Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav was the only talking point, according to many experts and critics.

But, what caught the eye was the return of Rohit Sharma and also the inclusion of Shikhar Dhawan in the squad, which will face Pakistan in their opener on June 4 in England at Edgbaston.

Rahul’s injury left India struggling

Before the Indian Premier League even began, Lokesh Rahul had sustained a shoulder injury, thus, leaving Royal Challengers Bangalore an opener short. However, after more than a month of into the IPL, even Rahul couldn’t have helped them get back to winning ways given their performance this season. However, it was a huge blow for India, when the participation of Rahul, in the Champions Trophy, was out of question due to rehab and recovery from his shoulder surgery. He will only return to the pitch in September.

Even though Rahul has played just six one-day games for India, his performance speaks for him. He has scored 220 runs at an average of 55 including an unbeaten 100 against Zimbabwe in June 2016. Imagine missing out on such talent in England. It is a huge blow for the defending champions, who won the title under Mahendra Singh Dhoni in England in 2013.

Before the IPL started, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were having a tough time in keeping their spot in the Indian squad. With Dhawan hitting a slump and Sharma nursing an injury, the duo were clearly out of form and touch from the game. However, the duo have reinstated the faith of the selectors and captain Virat Kohli as they were named in the Champions Trophy squad on Monday.

An explosive IPL for Rohit and Shikhar

Ahead of the IPL, there was uncertainty over India’s opening slots for the Champions trophy. Regular opener Rohit was coming into the tournament after a long injury layoff, while Dhawan was grappling with inconsistency.

For the duo, performing in the IPL was paramount. They knew that their chances of making the national squad solely rested on a positive showing in the T20 league. Both started slowly with Rohit even sacrificing his openers slot for Parthiv Patel. Rohit began the tournament on the back foot with a string of single digit scores. Shikhar too spent most of the early days in the shadow of opening partner David warner. However, both hit their stride and how.

On Monday, as Sunriser Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians, the duo stood out with spectacular performances for their respective sides. They proved their mettle and silenced their critics by stamping their authority on the game. Mumbai skipper Rohit top scored with 67 as his side could manage a target of 138 despite opting to bat first. Dhawan made sure that Hyderabad won the game with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 62.

Rohit, who is also captain, has already led his side to the playoffs and there are the only team to qualify at the moment. A class act, Rohit’s return to form only increases India’s chances of defending their title. Rohit has scored 250 runs coming in at number 4. He has scored three fifties this season and led from the front.

For Dhawan, his return to form is nothing short off of extraordinary given his inconsistent run for India in the last season. In the 2015-16 season, he scored 413 runs in 10 matches, while in 2016-17 he played only two matches and scored 12 runs. But in the IPL, he is the second-highest run getter after his skipper David Warner with 450 runs with an average of 40. Warner is way ahead with 535 runs. Dhawan has struck three fifties as well with 48 boundaries and nine sixes. Shikhar seems to have gotten over his slump clearly.

Remedy to India’s opening woes

After India’s series against England the opening slot has seemed the most vulnerable. Both Rohit and Dhawan needed the confidence boost going into an important tournament like the Champions Trophy. And with their fine knocks in the IPL, they seem to have put the selectors’ minds at ease. Crucially, both their contributions have also ensured that their teams finish among the top four.

With the win, Hyderabad made sure that the Delhi Daredevils were out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. And if Kings XI Punjab loser their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata join Mumbai in the playoffs. They will be expected to combine well and produce a strong partnership up the order as they have done over the past year in one-day games for India.

Dhawan and Rohit had initially opened for India in during the 2013 Champions Trophy against South Africa in Cardiff. They struck a partnership of 127 runs vs South Africa, and followed it up with another century partnership against West Indies at the Oval. Together, they have opened in 54 matches and have scored 2450 runs including eight 100-run stands at an average of 46. Dhawan has a special liking towards the Champions Trophy because he was the top scorer in the tournament four years ago smashing 363 runs from five matches with an average of 90.75 and a strike rate of over 100. Regardless, he won the Golden Bat.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Shutterstock

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well, this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead invested a part of it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely to make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs? Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to? There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes? Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs? No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky? Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns? No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of mutual funds is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.