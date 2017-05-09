Champions Trophy 2017

Indian selectors ignored IPL performances for the Champions Trophy squad and that’s a good thing

The fact that the IPL exploits of some promising young cricketers were ignored for a 50-over tournament was the biggest outrage-worthy talking point.

PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP

The BCCI on Monday finally decided it was worth Indian cricketers’ time to defend their Champions Trophy title. Once the squad was announced, the only surprise was that there were absolutely no surprises in the 15-member team that will fly to England after the IPL.

And the moment the squad was announced, the meme-makers were out in full force. “Gautam Gambhir has been so good in this IPL and yet ignored. Reason? Virat Kohli, the selfish politician,” said one. “How can we get another Sachin Tendulkar if the BCCI continues to ignore young Indian cricketers who do well in IPL,” screamed another with a hastily made collage of the likes of Rishabh Pant. Nitish Rana, Basil Thampi.

The fact that the IPL exploits of some promising young cricketers were pretty much ignored in selecting the squad for a 50-over-format emerged as the biggest outrage-worthy talking point.

In the past, the reverse has usually been true. Every time an Indian squad was announced on the heels of an IPL edition, the clamour was against including players based just on their IPL form. Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra, Manpreet Gony, Ravindra Jadeja (all those years back) are a few names that come to mind.

But this time around the selectors have firmly gone for pedigree in the ODI format over performances in the IPL. And rightly so. While the bowlers in the squad have picked themselves — IPL form or otherwise — it’s the lineup of batsmen that has seemingly caused a storm in a tea-cup.

The flip side of this coin is that the batsmen in the current squad are not really in the best of form. Among the eight proper batsmen selected, only Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, and Kedar Jadhav feature in the top 20 run-getters in this IPL. There are nine other names in that list who did not make the cut to travel to England and Wales. There is a good case to be made that the BCCI are sending a team that is woefully short of form.

But that would ignore the fact that representing India at arguably the toughest ICC tournament to win (remember, only the top eight teams in the world play the Champions Trophy) is not the same as doing well in the IPL.

For starters, the 50-over format still remains a different beast compared to T20s. Successful T20 players have often struggled in the ODIs over the years and there’s a good reason for that. There is more nuance involve in 50-over cricket. There is a pressing need for being not just technically sound but temperamentally strong.

There is also the conditions to take into account. With the tournament happening in early British summer, the ability to counter the moving ball will be a big factor in how well the batsmen do. This is where selecting someone like Ajinkya Rahane makes more sense than blooding Pant or playing Gambhir, who has a long-standing weakness against the moving ball.

And finally, there is the question of stability. India’s ODI set-up, after a couple of years tinkering under MS Dhoni, finally sports a settled look. There were fewer question marks over the composition of the team after the three-match series against England than before it. Jadhav established himself in the middle order alongside Yuvraj Singh and Dhoni. Kohli is un-droppable. Rohit Sharma was always going to walk back into the side after his injury layoff. And with KL Rahul injured, the opening slot was the only one up for any real debate — and ironically enough, Shikhar Dhawan would have perhaps been selected irrespective of his position as the second highest run-scorer in this IPL.

It really would have been the easier decision to go with the flow and select Pant, Gambhir or Robin Uthappa. But, by resisting the temptation to go with the clamour for picking youngsters based on a few whirlwind knocks in the IPL, the selectors have made the right call by picking the best possible combination for Kohli to defend the Champions Trophy.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Shutterstock

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well, this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead invested a part of it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely to make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs? Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to? There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes? Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs? No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky? Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns? No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of mutual funds is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.