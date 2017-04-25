Despite losing against Hyderabad, Parthiv Patel backs Mumbai to do well in playoffs

Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel said that their loss against Hyderabad on Monday was just a bad day at the office of sorts. Patel said that it is good to get such a day out of the way ahead of the IPL play-offs.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians, who are already in the play-offs, could only post a modest 138-7. However, Sunrisers chased the target down with seven wickets and 10 balls to spare.

“Obviously, it was never a 180, 190 wicket. It was anyway 160 wicket there. We got 140 and we took it to almost second last over. Even though they tried to finish it, but they could not do it,” Patel said.

“This kind of day can happen. We have been playing very good cricket throughout the tournament. It’s good to have this kind of a day, out of the way before the play-offs,” he said.

Patel said he personally enjoys batting in the powerplay because it is an added responsibility.

“There is always pressure when you play in the first six overs. You have to take chances and you have to make sure that you don’t get out also. First six overs is always the most difficult overs to bat,” he said.

“But, that’s how I have been batting since last 10 years. I enjoy batting in the first six overs. First six overs usually set up the game. There is a lot of responsibility when you are opening the innings. There is pressure because you have to make sure that you hit boundaries, rotate the strike and not to get out.”

Hyderabad will host the finals and Patel is looking forward to feature in the clash if his team makes the cut. “It is a wonderful ground to have the finals. I played here for a couple of years. The atmosphere even today was fantastic,” he said. “The pitch depends on the day. I know it was on the slower side today, but in some games 200 has been scored and some games its 170 or so. On the whole, it’s a good wicket and a good venue to play the final and I know there never has been a final played here and I am sure the Hyderabad fans will love to see the final here,” he said.