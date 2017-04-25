We executed our plans to perfection, says Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman

Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman was a happy man after his side beat Mumbai Indians on Monday. Laxman praised Afghanistan’s Mohammed Nabi and India’s Shikhar Dhawan for their splendid show against table- leaders Mumbai Indians.

“We know that Mumbai Indians is a very good side. They are the side in form. So, we had a certain game plan and certain strategy and even our combination was changed based on the kind of players they got in their line-up,” said Laxman.

“Even today, it was fantastic to see (Mohammed) Nabi, the way he started off. The first two, three overs set the tone for the match. Important thing was we didn’t allow that momentum to shift. We did not allow Mumbai Indian batsmen to come back into the game... Overall, I think we executed our plans to perfection,” Laxman said.

SRH won the match by seven wickets with 10 balls to spare. The Hyderabad improved their chances of making the playoffs and are now fourth on the points table with 15 points.

Hyderabad dropped Kane Williamson to include Nabi, which was a huge gamble. However, Laxman said the changes were made keeping Mumbai in mind.

“It was more about left handers in Mumbai Indians line up. Some of them in good form, starting with Parthiv (Patel) and also Nitish Rana at number three. But, when you have only four overseas players who can play, you have to work out what is best combination on that particular day, against the particular opposition keeping the conditions in mind,” he said. The changes were also about trying out various options, he said.

“This year, unlike the previous two years, we are spoilt for choices. Sometimes, it is good... This year we got various options and they can just walk in the playing XI and perform just the way Nabi did this evening,” he said.

When quizzed on talking with Captain David Warner from the dugout when Mumbai was batting, Laxman said that such things are common.

“T20 cricket is so quick. Sometimes, some outside help may be useful to the Captain. It is not the first time it’s happening. This will not be last time it will happen,” he said. Laxman also said that Yuvraj Singh will recover from his finger injury and will play it their next match against Gujarat Lions on Saturday.