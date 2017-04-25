‘I don’t know what director of football means’: Wenger insists only he will be in charge of Arsenal

Arsene Wenger on Tuesday criticised the role of a football director in the sport, insisting that he would not be open to working with one while he is the manager at Arsenal, even as the higher-ups at the club prepare a short-list, Sky Sports reported.

“I don’t know what director of football means,” Wenger said. “It is somebody who stands in the road and directs play right and left? I don’t understand and I never did understand what it means.”

Wenger’s comments hold significance as Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis is considering the appointment of a sporting director to improve various areas at the club in light of the disappointing season.

There is still no clarity whether Wenger will stay on beyond the expiry of his contract at the end of the season. So far, there are indications that he will stay on. If so, he would have to work with the changes Gazidis has suggested with an aim to bolster the support systems.

According to reports, Borussia Dortmund director of football Michael Zorc has been approached for the job.

Former Arsenal player Marc Overmars, currently director of football at Ajax, said in April had said that he was on a short-list for the role at Arsenal, but Wenger ruled out such a development.

Asked about the restructuring, Wenger shut down the question. “No, no, no. Sorry, no. I’m not prepared to talk about that,” he said ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Southampton on Wednesday. “I’m the manager of Arsenal Football Club and as long as I’m manager of Arsenal football club, I will decide what happens on the technical front. That’s it.”

Arsenal currently trail fourth-placed Manchester City by six points, but have a game in hand.