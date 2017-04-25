Vikas Krishan barred from World Series Boxing, faces disciplinary action for Asian meet no show

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan, who forfeited his semifinal bout in the Asian Championships, won’t be allowed to compete in the World Series of Boxing and will have to explain his no-show to a disciplinary committee of the national federation, PTI reported.

Vikas, a former World Championships bronze-medallist and an Asian Games gold-winner, had given a walkover to Korean Lee Dongyun in the middleweight (75kg) semifinals in Tashkent, Uzbekistan last week.

The reasons for his decision were not known at the time of the forfeiture and Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh on Tuesday said there would be an enquiry into the matter.

“He is certainly not going to compete in the World Series of Boxing. Plus a disciplinary committee of BFI will seek an explanation from him on the matter. He has apparently claimed that he was injured but we have to find out if it is genuine,” Singh said.

Vikas was to turn up for the British Lionhearts in a WSB encounter scheduled for May 11. His semifinal bout at the Asian meet was to be held on May 6.

The Haryana-based pugilist was conspicuous by his absence in a breakfast hosted by the BFI President for the team, which returned to the country in the wee hours on Tuesday.

“If he wants to meet me, he is welcome to come over. I will speak to him but he will certainly have to explain his actions. A certain discipline needs to be maintained. The disciplinary committee will decide the next course of action,” Singh said.

Vikas is among the most decorated boxers in Indian boxing. A two-time Olympian, he became the first Indian to be adjudged the best boxer by the International Boxing Association at its annual gala last year.

Vikas was the middleweight top seed in the Asian meet.