‘Need panels like Lodha Committee for National Sports Federations’: Wrestler Sushil Kumar

India’s two-time Olympic medal winning wrestler Sushil Kumar feels that panels similar to one headed by Justice RM Lodha to clean up the Board of Control for Cricket in India mess is required to bring in more accountability and transparency in functioning of National Sports Federations, reported PTI.

“I don’t mind if we have a Lodha Panel for all National Sports Federations. It will only help increase the accountability and transparency of the associations. The coaches need to be accountable. We are in need of qualified coaches,” Kumar said.

Boxing’s Five-time world champion Mary Kom spoke about lack of qualified support staff [coaches and trainers] as the bane of Indian sport for the longest time, “I remember once we had a boxing coach. After a few days, I made some enquiries about his credentials and found out that he has got his NIS degree in basketball or football. And that man later went on to win the Dronacharya award as well,” she said.

“We have seen doctors who would give you tablets to cure headache if you have a heel injury. There have been times when I haven’t had a masseur,” Mary Kom added.

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar’s coach Bisweswar Nandi said had it not been for Sports Authority of India, the sport would have been long dead due to federation’s apathy, “For the last four years, we have not had any National Gymnastics Championship because there are two associations claiming to represent Gymnastics Federation of India. Who is responsible for this? Thanks to SAI that we still get proper training facilities,” Nandi said.

The Dronacharya awardee spoke about lack of checks and balances while appointing foreign coaches, “We have this fascination for foreign coaches. A few years back, an American coach was roped in and he had some degrees having passed a few theoretical exams but not practical knowledge

“Now this man was after my life that I am ruining Dipa’s career trying to perfect her Produnova. Later, it was found out, he was physically challenged and couldn’t show technical movements. This is how the federation recruited coaches,” Nandi said.

India’s former football captain Bhaichung Bhutia feels that while franchise-based private leagues are welcome, there is question mark about their contribution to development of sport at the grassroot level. “Kolkata Knight Riders is a popular franchise but what is their contribution for development of cricket at the grassroots?” he said.