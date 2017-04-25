East Bengal beat Chennai City to go top of Group A in 2017 Federation Cup

East Bengal defeated Chennai City FC 2-0 to register their first win in the 2017 Federation Cup at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday.

Chennai City FC slumped to their second defeat of the Tournament and find themselves at the bottom of the table. With Aizawl winning their first game and East Bengal on four points, CCFC are now eliminated.

East Bengal pressed for an early goal and almost took the lead in the sixth minute when Narayan Das’ header was cleared off the line after Karanjit Singh had punched clear a dangerous cross. Seven minutes later, Robin Singh’s left footed shot from 25 yards forced a save from Karanjit to keep Chennai City FC in the game.

The Red and Golds turned on the style and piled pressure on the Chennai defence line; courtesy of attacks led by Robin Singh from the front and Wedson Anselme from the wings.

In the dying embers of the first half, Robin Singh capitalised on a hasty clearance from the Chennai City FC defence and scored from inside the box to give East Bengal the lead going into half-time.

Soundarajan’s men looked more comfortable on the ball once the second half kicked-off and attacked with fluidity, not that they were able to score the equaliser but the intent was there. In the 53rd minute, Debabrata Roy’s free kick rattled the crossbar.

Clear goalscoring chances became rare for both teams as both trod with caution. The play became largely confined to the midfield with little spells enjoyed by either team in the final third – though for CCFC lack of manpower up front prevented a clear scoring opportunity, while for East Bengal, the Chennai defence made life difficult.

In the 72nd minute, Karanjit made a save to deny Robin’s header from close range and the Red and Golds searched for a goal to extend their lead. The second goal came in the 76th minute when Robin Singh converted from the spot after Dharmaraj Ravanan’s handball in the box had prompted the referee to give the penalty kick.

With this win, East Bengal have four points while Aizawl are second in the group with three points, having played a game less and will play later this evening.