Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points as the San Antonio Spurs outgunned the Houston Rockets 110-107 in an overtime thriller to grab a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference playoff series on Tuesday. Veteran Manu Ginobili pulled off an astonishing defensive block of James Harden as the Rockets star shaped for a game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds of overtime at San Antonio’s AT&T Center.

It was a superb piece of athleticism from the 39-year-old Argentinian, which gives the Spurs a precious lead as the series heads to Houston for Game 6 on Thursday. But it was a frustrating night for Harden, who led the scoring for the Rockets with 33 points and a triple-double but was unable to provide his team with the breakthrough in overtime. Harden made only four of 15 attempted three-pointers and crucially coughed up nine turnovers — including three in overtime.

Three other players made double figures for the Rockets with Patrick Beverley finishing with 20 points, Ryan Anderson 19 points and Eric Gordon with 11. San Antonio’s scoring was spread throughout the team, with LaMarcus Aldridge adding 18, Danny Green 16 and Patty Mills 20. Jonathan Simmons (12) and Ginobili (12) also notched double digits.

The winner of the best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final series will play the Golden State Warriors for a place in the NBA Finals.

Golden State reached the Western Conference finals after completing a 4-0 sweep of the Utah Jazz on Monday.