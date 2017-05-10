Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils are already out of contention for the Indian Premier League playoffs, so when they face each at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, on Wednesday, they will only be playing for pride.

With eight points from 11 games, Delhi, led by Zaheer Khan, will look to end the tournament on a high. After just four wins and as many as seven losses, the 2012 semi-finalists will want to give their fans something to cheer about in the last three matches.

Gujarat, mainly due to the poor performance of their bowlers, are sixth in the table with four wins and eight losses. For the two teams now, it would be a battle for not finishing last in the tournament.

The last time both these teams faced each other, it was the Daredevils who beat Gujarat by seven wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Rishab Pant had tormented the Gujarat bowlers with a 43-ball 97 to script one of the best chases in IPL history. Delhi chased down 209 with Sanju Samson chipping in with 61 off 31 balls.

Gujarat, on the other hand, have been dealing with injuries. Their most successful bowler Andrew Tye had to leave due to a shoulder injury, followed by opener Brendon McCullum who had a hamstring strain. Skipper Suresh Raina has scored the bulk of the runs for his team, while Dinesh Karthik too has contributed significantly. However, against Delhi, they will hope history doesn’t repeat itself.

Time: 8 pm

Venue: Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

TV: Sony Max, Sony Six, Sony ESPN and their HD Channels

Head-to-head

Played: 3

Gujarat Lions: 1

Delhi Daredevils: 2

Gujarat Lions

Gujarat have not won a match when they’ve batted first this season. They have batted first on six occasions and have ended up on the losing side on each occasion.

The Gujarat Lions are undefeated in the two matches they have played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Gujarat Lions squad: Suresh Raina (captain), Akshadeep Nath, Basil Thampi, Shubham Agarwal, Dwayne Smith, Chirag Suri, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Manpreet Gony, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik, Dhaval Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Roy, Jaydev Shah, Shelly Shaurya, Nathusingh, Tejas Baroka.

“We’re already out of the tournament, so we can’t worry about that, we just need to keep going on and look to damage some other teams as well,” said opener Dwayne Smith

Delhi Daredevils

Delhi have lost five of their six away fixtures this season. Their only away win this season was against Rising Pune Supergiant in Pune.

Ravindra Jadeja has struggled against Amit Mishra, scoring 30 off 37 balls, while being dismissed four times in six innings.

Delhi Dardevils squad: Zaheer Khan (captain), Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Chama Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh, Marlon Samuels.

“We are staying positive. If we win the next three games, then our position on the table will be good and our net run rate as well,” said Mohammed Shami.