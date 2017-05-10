Lakshya Sen advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s singles draw of the Victor International Series being held in Indonesia by defeating Karono Suwarno of Indonesia in three games on Wednesday.

The 15-year old Sen lost the first game 14-21 as the 17-year old Indonesian proved too powerful for him. The junior World no. 1 however soon found his footing as he reversed the scoreline in the next game, taking it 21-14.

The Indian, ranked World no. 211 then went on to take the next tightly-fought game 21-18 in the decider to advance to the Round of 16. Sen, seeded 16th will come up against fourth seed and World no. 114 Vega Vio Nirwanda.

Should he get through his next two matches, Sen is likely to face top seed 27-year old Riichi Takeshita of Japan who has already knocked out two Indians Bodhit Joshi and Balraj Kajla in the first two rounds. Of the nine Indians who started the 64-man tournament, he is the sole Indian left in the draw.