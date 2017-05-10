The Supreme Court-constituted Committee of Administrations has invited the chairman of the International Cricket Council, Shashank Manohar to attend the final of the ongoing tenth season of the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on April 21, reported Times of India on Wednesday.

“The invitation has gone to Manohar on Tuesday. This is a good opportunity for the board officials to sit across the table and sort out all the differences with ICC in terms of finance and governance models,” an unnamed official was quoted as saying in the report.

This is being seen as a continuation of COA’s approach towards negotiating with cricket’s governing body, in the wake of the dispute between Board of Control for Cricket in India and the ICC after India were outvoted in a crucial meet to restructure cricket’s revenue model. The BCCI had threatened to pull out of the upcoming Champions Trophy but were advised not to by the COA who urged for negotiations to settle the issue.

According to the report, the invitation was being extended as some unnamed board officials felt talking to Manohar about the issues before talking to other Full Members was an important step.