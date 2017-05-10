Sanjay Bangar and R Sridhar will remain as India’s batting and fielding coaches, respectively, for the Champions Trophy in June, the Indian Express reported.

Bangar and Sridhar have both been associated with the Indian team ever since Ravi Shastri was appointed team director in mid-2014.

Anil Kumble, who took over as head coach last year, decided to keep them on his staff. Their contracts had expired in March following India’s four-Test series against Australia and were scheduled to come up for discussion again in June, the report said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to retain their services at least until the end of the Champions Trophy, which will be played from June 1-19 in the United Kingdom. There will be only one change in India’s support staff, with Kapil Malhotra replacing Anil Patel as the team manager.

“It is decided that the support staff will remain the same at the Champions Trophy with the only change being Kapil Malhotra taking over as manager,” BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary told the daily. “Bangar and Sridhar have been asked to extend their services for the duration of the tournament and then it will be decided what needs to be done,” he added.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators had discussed about getting annual contracts for all BCCI-appointed coaches, which will also ensure they can’t be associated with an Indian Premier League franchise from next season, the report added.