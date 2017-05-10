Shashank Manohar will continue as chairman of the International Cricket Council till the end of his term in June 2018, reported ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday.

As per the report, Manohar was persuaded to continue because of “overwhelming support” from some Full Members who wanted him continue the process of reforms which he has masterminded since he started his tenure.

This marks a significant departature from Manohar’s usual stance. Earlier in March, he had stepped down from the post as ICC chairman, to which he was unanimously elected in May 2016, citing “personal reasons”. However, nine days later, he deferred his resignation till the ICC’s annual conference in June this year, following a board resolution asking him to remain in the post.

The 59-year-old Manohar has had an eventful reign after being elected as the first independent chairman of the ICC. He has been instrumental in breaking the stranglehold of the “Big Three” (India, Australia, England) over the game’s revenue. In April, the Board of Control for Cricket in India was ouvoted as the other Full Members decisively voted for a new revenue model which which significantly lowered India’s share in cricket revenue from ICC events from 2015 to 2023.