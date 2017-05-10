Sports minister Vijay Goel, on Wednesday, called for all sporting bodies, which included the Board of Control for Cricket in India to be a signatory of the revamped Sports Code that will be tabled soon, reported PTI.

“The question here is not about BCCI. The question is about including all the sports in the Sports Code as per my belief,” Goel said sitting alongside BCCI’s acting president CK Khanna.

The richest sporting body in India is undergoing a transition after landmark constitutional reforms were implemented as per the Supreme Court-ordered Lodha Committee. However, the BCCI is yet to become a signatory of Sports Code as they don’t receive any government grant.

“As of now, the Sports Code is already in existence and is being followed by the federations. For the final code, I believe as soon as the report will be ready we will propose it in front of the nation,” Goel was quoted as saying.

Goel, however, stated that he had no knowledge about BCCI’s opposition about its inclusion in the much delayed sports bill. BCCI’s acting president Khanna, on his part, refused to comment and said that it will only be discussed at an appropriate time when the sports bill is drafted.

“We will cross the bridge when it comes. There has been no such discussions presently,” Khanna said.