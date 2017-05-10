World No 1 Andy Murray has blamed the frenzied media coverage surrounding Maria Sharapova’s return from her 15-month doping ban as a major contributing factor towards her receiving wildcards to events, BBC Sport reported on Tuesday.

Reports suggest that Sharapova received a wildcard from the Lawn Tennis Association to play at Aegon Classic in Birmingham in June. The former world No 1, currently ranked 258th, has so far played two tournaments - Stuttgart Open and Madrid Open - through wildcards since her return.

“I do think the tournaments are going to do what they think is going to sell the most tickets, give them the most coverage, get the most people in to watch,” Murray said.

“I’m sure the LTA saw the coverage that was given, ... the amount of media covering it, and think that’s what’s best for the tournament in Birmingham. But I’m sure it’s split a lot of opinion.

“I’m sure the discussions about whether to give it or not were long... but they’ve obviously done what they think is right for that event and maybe haven’t thought as much about the wider implications,” Murray added.

Sharapova is hoping to receive wildcards from the organisers of Wimbledon as well as the French Open.