England and France were drawn against each other and Argentina as they were handed a tough assignment for the 2019 World Cup on Wednesday.

Holders New Zealand were bracketed with South Africa and Italy, while hosts Japan got a kinder draw against Ireland and Scotland.

England’s assignment in Pool C alongside age-old rivals France, and 2015 semi-finalists Argentina, evoked memories of their nightmare showing four years ago.

On home turf, the 2003 champions embarrassingly failed to reach the knock-outs after landing in a group with Wales, Australia, Fiji and Uruguay.

“It’s all very exciting isn’t it?” said England coach Eddie Jones. “We’ve got two Tests against Argentina in June so we can practice a little bit.”

When asked about France, Jones said: “They’ve really improved over the last two years and they’re certainly a dangerous team.”

Twelve teams of an eventual 20 learned their fate at a glitzy draw ceremony in Kyoto, Japan’s ancient capital, more than two years before the tournament starts. In Pool D, two-time winners Australia were drawn against Wales and Georgia.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said their match-up against South Africa in Pool B would now give their annual Rugby Championship games extra meaning.

“Everyone will get excited by it, and we know each other pretty well so we’ll just continue to get to understand each other before we get here,” Hansen said.

The dozen teams were included in Wednesday’s draw by virtue of finishing in the top three of their groups in 2015. Another eight teams from Oceania, Europe, the Americas and Africa will be added after qualifying games.

Hansen’s New Zealand are striving to complete a hat-trick of World Cup victories, while England, up to second in the rankings under Jones, are dreaming of ending the All Blacks’ dominance. Japan will become the first Asian country to host the World Cup, a move which aims to ignite rugby passions around the region.

Games will be played at 12 venues including Kamaishi, which was ravaged by Japan’s 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

“I have never felt so fired up as I do now about my role in picking Japan’s group,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. “This is even more of a thrill than when I played Super Mario at the Rio Olympics,” he said, referring to his closing-ceremony appearance dressed as the popular video game character.

Abe added: “Soon the Rugby World Cup will bring bring the greatest rugby players in the world to Japan... it will be the perfect chance to showcase this sport to the rest of Asia, which holds over half the world’s population.”