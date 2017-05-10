Indian goalkeeper Subrata Paul has three weeks to present his case to an anti-doping panel at the National Anti-Doping Agency, reported Reuters on Wednesday. Paul had tested positive for Terbutaline, a prohibited substance, on April 25.

“The substance does not require immediate suspension and the athlete is free to play till the panel makes a decision,” said Navin Agarwal, the chief of NADA, according to the report. “As soon as he makes his submission, the panel will set a date for hearing.”

Paul, an Arjuna Award winner, was “shocked” at the reports of his dope test and pledged to prove his innocence. He blamed a cough syrup for the positive test but defiantly did not provide his “B” sample.

The West Bengal goalkeeper has been an Indian football veteran. In the last couple of years, however, Paul has not been India’s No.1 goalkeeper as that position has gone to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who currently plays for a Norwegian first division club.