Nick Kyrgios could face Rafael Nadal in a blockbuster third-round clash at the Madrid Masters on Thursday after easily seeing off Ryan Harrison 6-3, 6-3.

Nadal begins his quest for a fifth title in Madrid later on Wednesday against Italy’s Fabio Fognini.

Kyrgios and Nadal have only met twice with the Australian making his breakthrough with a four-set win over the 14-time Grand Slam champion at Wimbledon in 2014.

A partner and a fan. @JackSock takes a selfie with @NickKyrgios after his win at the #MMOPEN. 📸 😂 pic.twitter.com/boO6Db2l9B — Mutua Madrid Open (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 10, 2017

Nadal, though, edged their only previous meeting on clay at the Rome Masters last year.

Fifth seed Milos Raonic is also into the last 16 as he got the better of a battle between two big servers 6-4, 6-4 over Gilles Muller.

Raonic will face Belgium’s David Goffin next.

David Ferrer made it into round three without having to hit a ball as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga withdrew with a shoulder injury.

World No 2 Novak Djokovic begins life without long-term coach Marian Vajda later against Nicolas Almagro.

Brief results:

Men’s draw:

2nd round:

Milos Raonic (CAN x5) bt Gilles Muller (LUX) 6-4, 6-4

Nick Kyrgios (AUS x16) bt Ryan Harrison (USA) 6-3, 6-3

David Ferrer (ESP) bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x10) - injury walkover

Women’s draw:

3rd round:

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) bt Lara Arruabarrena (ESP) 7-5, 6-2