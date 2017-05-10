DSK Shivajians claimed a vital 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC to throw Group B of the 2017 Federation Cup wide open at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday.

Coming into this match, DSK had lost their first encounter by a margin of four goals to nothing to Mohun Bagan and were lying last in the table while BFC had just squeezed past Shillong Lajong 3-2 to earn three points in their first match.

The Blues produced the first real chance of the game in the 19th minute when an Eugeneson Lyngdoh corner kick was met by a thumping John Johnson header, only for DSK to make a goal line clearance. Three minutes later, the Blues had another chance from a set piece after Juanan Gonzalez’s header flew inches past the DSK goal off a Cameron Watson free-kick.

The second half saw DSK keeper Subrata Paul make a crucial save, from a Lyngdoh shot followed by palming away a corner kick.

Sunil Chhetri was in front with Daniel Lalhimpuia while Nishu Kumar gave Bengaluru FC width on the flanks as the Blues adopted an attacking stance. On the other end, however, DSK Shivajians came close to scoring had it not been for Lalthuammawia Ralte’s quick reflexes.

The Bengaluru custodian in the 50th minute palmed away a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross which was aimed towards Kim’s direction. With no real pressure, Kim would have had a free header if not for Ralte’s quick thinking. Shortly after, Rohit Kumar tried to catch Ralte off his lines, but the former’s shot was misguided.

In the 71st minute, DSK were awarded a penalty after Lallianzuala was brought down in the box. A cool finish by Juan Quero from the spot gave Dave Roger’s men the lead after the Spanish no. 10 had sent Ralte the wrong way.

The DSK skipper then doubled his goal tally and his side’s lead as he scored from a well-taken freekick from the right, with neither the Bengaluru wall nor Ralte reading it properly. In the dying minutes, Chhetri’s free-kick almost went in but for a superb save from Subrata Paul as DSK held on for all three points.