Greco-Roman wrestler Harpreet Singh gave its first medal of the Asian Wrestling Championship as he clinched bronze in the 80 kg category on the opening day of the tournament on Wednesday.

Harpreet overcame a stiff challenge from Na Junjie of China 3-2 in the bronze medal play-off. He made a fine start to the bout, using his superior physical strength to take control.

The Chinese wrestler conceded two passivity calls have gave the Indian his first point. But he would soon concede one of his own to help Junjie level things up.

In the second period, Junjie looked to have taken the upper hand, but the Indian turned the tables with a quick take to earn two points. Harpreet dictated terms from there on and kept the Chinese wrestler in check to clinch victory.

Earlier, he had reached the bronze medal round when his opponent June- Hyoung Kim of Korea, who had beaten him in the quarterfinal, entered the gold medal round.

Compatriot Gurpreet Sngh (75kg) also made the cut for a bronze medal bout after making the cut after winning the repechage round.

Unfortunately, Gurpreet faltered in the bout, losing 8-0 to Bin Yang of China in just 38 seconds.