Delhi Daredevils batsman Shreyas Iyer brushed off talk about getting to a century after his team beat Guajrat Lions by two wickets in a thrilling dead rubber clash in Kanpur on Wednesday.

“I would have been more happy with finishing the game,” said Iyer, according to PTI.

With seven runs required from five deliveries, Iyer was bowled by a yorker from Basil Thampi. However, Amit Mishra hit two fours to take Delhi through.

However, despite falling four short of an IPL ton, Iyer said the landmark was not important.

“I wasn’t thinking much about my hundred, I decided at the start I would bat till the end. The hundred doesn’t matter, winning the game does,” said Iyer. “I was just trying to time the ball, was getting the ball in my areas. Two matches left, let’s hope I get two more Man of the Matches.”

Delhi captain Zaheer Khan also cut a relieved figure after the win.

“I felt the energy was low, after being out of the playoffs, but we are a professional side. You have to take these things in your stride and keep working harder,” said Khan,

“We would want to win both games, finish on a high. As a team, everything needs to come together,” he added.