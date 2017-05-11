Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that he is not fretting over Spanish giants Barcelona’s interest in Philippe Coutinho, reported The Guardian. Klopp added that his club has no interest in selling the influential attacking midfielder.

Reports in Spain suggest Barcelona are prepared to shell out £76 million for the Brazilian, who signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool only in January. The reports also said that the defending La Liga champions have held informal talks with Coutinho, 24, about a move to Nou Camp in the summer.

Coutinho’s new contract at Anfield, however, does not have a buyout clause, which gives Liverpool control over their player. Asked about the interest from Barcelona, Klopp said sarcastically, “When did he sign his new contract? So that would be a nice idea [to sell him]. With a £400 million clause.”

Klopp reiterated that there are “absolutely no plans” to sell Coutinho in the summer, adding that he has the club’s owners’ backing. “What our owners say is there is the absolute opportunity not to sell anybody if we do not want to,” he said. “That means we can bring in others players and it is a good situation. We have a stable squad with a good basis. We want to bring a few in with fresh blood but nobody will leave us without our say, so I am completely relaxed about this.”