India’s Yuki Bhambri stunned top seed Sergiy Stakhovsky to cruise into semi-finals of the Karshi ATP Challenger in Uzbekistan on Thursday. Bhambri outplayed the Ukrainian, who is ranked 96th in the world, with a straightforward 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 10 minutes.

It was Bhambri’s first win over a top-100 player this season, who is ranked 177 places below the Stakhovsky. It was an outstanding performance from the Indian, who faced only breakpoint throughout the match and broke his higher-ranked opponent thrice.

“Everything came together today. I wanted to focus on my service games and take a few chances on his serve because he serves well. Thankfully those paid off. I am happy for the fact that I did not take my foot off the gas as it is important to keep pressing specially against good players,” Yuki told PTI after his match.

Karshi will be the 273-ranked Bhambri’s third semifinal of season on the ATP Challenger Tour, having reached the last-four stage of Zhuhai and Shenzen events in March.

Stakhovsky is best remembered by tennis fans for beating the then defending champion Roger Federer in a gruelling second round match at Wimbledon in 2013. The Ukrainian has won four ATP World Tour singles titles, but has not won any trophy since New Haven in 2010.