Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan is set to join the Afghanistan national team as coach after he retires from international cricket at the end of the third Test against the West Indies, said Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman.

The ACB head Atif Mashal told a news channel on Thursday that Younis, 39, had agreed to coach the Afghanistan team.

“We are currently finalising his contract,” Mashal added.

In the past, several former Pakistan captains and players have coached the Afghanistan team including current chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, former captain Rashid Latif and pacer Kabir Khan.

Inzamam had resigned as Afghanistan’s head coach last year to become Pakistan’s chief selector.

PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan on Thursday also said that the Board had plans for Younis and he would only disclose them after speaking to the former captain and getting his consent.

Younis became only the first Pakistani batsman to score 10,000 Test runs in the first Test in the West Indies.

There have been media reports that the PCB wants Younis to work with the national under-19 team and prepare them for the upcoming ICC Youth World Cup.