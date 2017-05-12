Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by seven runs to keep their playoff chances alive at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. However, for Mumbai, this was their second consecutive defeat on the trot. Even though they are through to the playoffs and are on top of the table, their recent string of performances will be a cause of concern for the coaching staff and captain Rohit Sharma.

However, Kieron Pollard believes that the team should not panic and believe in themselves. “It shows we are humans and can’t win every game. As I said we keep improving. We had sort of a dismal performance against Sunrisers (Hyderabad). We have bounced back pretty well on a good wicket. We fought,” said Pollard who scored an unbeaten 50 in 24 balls, to PTI.

“We are playing against opposition, professionals in their own right. It’s not always you will turn up and win a cricket game. (But) there is no need to panic. We will keep our heads high. We have qualified and the first step in every tournament is qualification. We have not taken our foot off the gas. Just shows we can make mistakes as well. We lost two games in a row. If we pick up momentum and win the next three, then you will be asking how is the championship feeling,” said Pollard during the post-match press conference.

If Mumbai would have won, Punjab would have been knocked out of playoff contention.

“It was a great game of cricket from both sides. We call it (Wankhede track) a bowlers’ graveyard. It’s good we stuck to our guns. These are the games you want going into the play- off rounds. Saha batted very well, Maxi as well. They took the initiative right from the start and we knew we were in for a tough game. As I said someone has to win, someone has to lose and we were the losing side,” said Pollard.

Talking about the pitch, Pollard said that the track was a very good one to bat on, perhaps the best of the pitches laid out at this venue this season.

“Yes, I think so. It was a very good wicket. As you can see runs were scored. It was a very good cricket match as well. In Twenty20 cricket when a side scores 230, more often than not they don’t give you a chance. We came as close as possible.”

Pollard said he did not feel the pressure when he was out in the middle during the big run chase. “These are the moments you practice for. This is what professional sport and cricket is all about. Once you are in the middle, the pressure is not as hard as actually watching it from the dug-out. I was in the middle and so it was pretty easy,” he said. “I don’t know how others were feeling in the dug-out. I know when I am in the dug-out I feel the pressure. Once you are in the middle the pressure is different there is a job to do and you try to do the job to your best (ability),” he said.