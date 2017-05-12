With Kings XI Punjab beating Mumbai Indians on Thursday, chances of them making the playoffs have increased given the rich form they are in. KXIP piped Mumbai Indians by seven runs and had beaten Kolkata Knight Riders before the clash keeping their playoff chances alive.

Against Mumbai, the star for Punjab was Wriddhiman Saha, who stuck an unbeaten 93 in 55 balls to help his team post a mammoth total of 230/3. The wicketkeeper-batsman said that the team’s nothing to lose attitude has kept them alive this season.

Here are some of the best moments of our victory over table toppers Mumbai Indians! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi pic.twitter.com/YIskH5eLel — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) May 12, 2017

“In the last three games, whatever we were doing batting/fielding, the target was the attitude should be of nothing to lose, execute in batting, bowling and fielding, play the natural game, then we will see what happens, we have defeated KKR and MI (and) we will try to play against Pune as we played in these two games,” said Saha. “I was asked to play hard in the first six overs and there was good partnership with (Martin) Guptilll and we continued the momentum, it feels good after performing well,” he said.

Mohit Sharma had defended 16 runs in the last over and Saha said that idea was to just bowl yorkers.

“(Before) the last over I did not come to the bowler (Mohit), they (Mohit, Glenn Maxwell) were discussing that (Kieron) Pollard was hitting well, but he was tired, so if he was bowled a yorker, it would be tough for him,” said Saha said. “Initially, Mohit tried the slower ball, which is his strength but after being hit for a six, he came to the team (members) to discuss,” explained Saha.

Saha said that team knew that victory was certain if they gave Pollard minimum room to free his arms. “The match was a roller coaster. They did good batting initially, we took wickets in the middle. Then Hardik (Pandya) and Pollard hammered, it was a close game and we thought if we could hold till the end, then (we are there in the game),” he added.