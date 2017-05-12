Rising Pune Supergiant have everything to play for when they take on the already-eliminated Delhi Daredevils in Delhi on Friday.

Kings XI Punjab’s last-ditch surge has caused consternation to other franchises. The Supergiant are on a run of their own, having won their last four matches but still need another win to make the playoffs. The result of the match could have bearings on the fate of at least three other teams.

Time: 8 pm

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

TV: Sony Max, Sony Six, Sony ESPN and their HD Channels

Head-to-head

Played: 3

Delhi Daredevils: 1

Rising Pune Supergiant: 2

Delhi Daredevils

Already out of the tournament, Delhi will want to finish a stunningly unpredictable tournament on a bit of a high. They’ve had some brilliant performances this season but also quite a few shocking ones.

Sanju Samson scored the first century of this IPL when Delhi last played Pune. Can he do a repeat?

Mohammed Shami, the leader of India’s pace bowling attack, hasn’t had a great IPL with just three wickets in six matches. With the Champions Trophy coming up, he’ll want to do better in these last two matches.

Delhi Dardevils squad: Zaheer Khan (captain), Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Chama Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh, Marlon Samuels.

Rising Pune Supergiant

Pune have everything to play for. A win in this match takes them to the playoffs and puts significant pressure on Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab and even Kolkata Knight Riders. A loss and everything stays alive. Pune’s next match against Punjab on Sunday becomes a must-win.

There will be no Imran Tahir for Pune now. The leg-spinner who took 18 wickets in 12 matches this season has flown back to South Africa. Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa is likely to take his place.

Supergiant will also dearly want Ajinkya Rahane to get back into form. The India batsman has a lowly average of 20.66 this season.

Squad: Steve Smith (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ashok Dinda, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Dan Christian, Lockie Ferguson, Imran Tahir, Jaskaran Singh, Usman Khawaja, Saurabh Kumar, Ben Stokes, Washington Sundar, Milind Tandon, Manoj Tiwary, Adam Zampa, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishwar Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur.