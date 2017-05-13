The police in Kanpur may question two Gujarat Lions players after one of the individuals arrested for betting on an Indian Premier League match revealed that he was in touch in the players, reported Times of India on Saturday.

Nayan Ramesh Shah, Vikas Chauhan and Ramesh Kumar were arrested on Thursday in Kanpur for being involved in betting on IPL matches. Gujarat Lions lost to Delhi Daredevils on Wednesday at the Green Park Stadium.

“In a WhatsApp chat recovered from Shah’s phone, he is telling Bunty (a bookie from Ajmer) he is in touch with two Lions players,” said Anurag Arya, the Superintendent of Police (East) who is leading the probe to Times of India. “After procuring his remand on Monday, we will question Shah about his proximity with these two players. If he discloses their names, police will question them”

The report also stated that the Kanpur and Ajmer police had conducted a joint raid at Bunty’s hideout where they had recovered 25 mobile phones and three laptops.