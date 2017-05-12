India’s Harinder Pal Sandhu, on Friday, was in sight of his sixth Professional Squash Association title as he reached the final of the Malaysian Tour Leg 9 squash tournament in Kuala Lampur. Sandhu, seeded second, reached the final of the PSA world tour event after beating fourth seeded Mohammad Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia 11-7, 7-11, 11-2, 6-11, 11-4 in a gruelling 66-minute semifinal, reported PTI.

Sandhu now faces the unseeded Malaysian Henry Leung, who has proved the giant killer in this event, having already beaten several seeded players including the top seed Elvinn Keo of Malaysia. Sandhu took time to settle down in the contest and even in the first round, came back from behind to get past a qualifier.

In the quarterfinal, he accounted for another Indian, Ravi Dixit rather comfortably with a 11-4, 11-8, 11-3 win. But it was back to a fighting contest in the last four.