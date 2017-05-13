The Delhi Daredevils’ surprise seven-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant on Friday has blown the Indian Premier League playoffs race wide open going into the final weekend of the league stage. RPS had the chance to become the second team after Mumbai Indians to seal a playoffs berth by winning on Friday, but that wasn’t to be.

This means that four teams still have the chance to take the three playoffs berths still available as we go into the weekend double-headers. The four teams are Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiant, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab.

The points table after Friday's match (Screengrab)

There are four league matches remaining. Here are all the permutations possible:

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 4 pm, Saturday

If Gujarat Lions beat the Sunrisers, David Warner’s men will end on 15 points and will have to bank on Rising Pune Supergiant defeating Kings XI Punjab on Sunday to qualify.

If SRH win, however, they will qualify for the playoffs and leave the other three teams still in the race to slog it out for the remaining two spots.

If the match is washed out, SRH will again hope Punjab lose to the Pune. They can still go through if Punjab win, but it will have to be on net run-rate.

So, Hyderabad will have to get both points on offer if they want their fate to be in their own hands.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 8 pm, Saturday

If Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians, they will qualify for the playoffs.

If KKR lose, they can still qualify, but will have to bank on Pune beating Punjab on Sunday. They could still go through if Punjab win, but it will be tight on net run-rate.

If the match is washed out, KKR will end with 17 points, which will be enough for them to qualify since the maximum Punjab can get is 16.

So, Kolkata basically need one more point to qualify.

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab, 4 pm, Sunday

If Rising Pune Supergiant beat Kings XI Punjab, they will qualify for the playoffs.

If RPS lose, they will most likely be knocked out because they are the only team in the top five with a negative net run-rate, which will reduce further with a defeat. The only way they can qualify with a defeat is if KKR or SRH lose by a massive margin – an unlikely scenario.

If Punjab win, and SRH and KKR both lose, then Glenn Maxwell’s team will qualify at the expense of Hyderabad. If SRH win and KKR lose, KXIP will qualify over Pune because of a superior net run-rate. If SRH and KKR both win, KXIP will still qualify over Pune because of the net run-rate. So, a win for KXIP will basically guarantee a playoffs berth.

If the match is washed out, and that is a possibility considering it rained in Pune on Friday, RPS will end with 17 points, which will be enough for them to qualify.

This is, therefore, a must-win match for both teams, but more so for Punjab, who need both points to qualify. Pune can do with one point.

Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 8 pm, Sunday

The result of this match is inconsequential to the playoffs as both teams have been knocked out of contention.