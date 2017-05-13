Chelsea were crowned Premier League champions as they beat West Bromwich 1-0 on Friday. Michy Batshuayi’s late goal gave them a hard-fought win as wild celebrations erupted at the final whistle.

With players screaming and jumping in joy, manager Antonio Conte will be a happy man. The Italian can now set his sights of winning the domestic double as the Blues prepare for an FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley on May 27.

Conte, who took over a squad that finished 10th last season, was the reason behind’s Chelsea dominance and rise this season. Twitter was quick to applaud the Blues’ second title win in three years.

When Antonio Conte entered the Chelsea dressing room tonight 😂🍾pic.twitter.com/64uwyoWkw4 — BigSport (@BigSportGB) May 12, 2017

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#WBACHE

When a picture says a thousand words... pic.twitter.com/uqUUpZjloO — Michael Ballack (@Ballack) May 12, 2017

WE DID IT AGAIN, WE DID IT AGAIN...... CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND!!!!!! WE DID IT AGAIN!!!!!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/5CEHgZdHPT — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 12, 2017

We did it all together! The title means so much to me. Thx to the fans, thx to my mates, thx to @ChelseaFC Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/PFwrWlYlNM — N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) May 13, 2017

Antonio Conte is a tremendous manager ... but more so looks a great great Person ... treats everyone with respect ... #Chelsea #Champions — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 12, 2017