Chelsea were crowned Premier League champions as they beat West Bromwich 1-0 on Friday. Michy Batshuayi’s late goal gave them a hard-fought win as wild celebrations erupted at the final whistle.
With players screaming and jumping in joy, manager Antonio Conte will be a happy man. The Italian can now set his sights of winning the domestic double as the Blues prepare for an FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley on May 27.
Conte, who took over a squad that finished 10th last season, was the reason behind’s Chelsea dominance and rise this season. Twitter was quick to applaud the Blues’ second title win in three years.