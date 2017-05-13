Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eyeing a playoff spot when they take on Gujarat Lions in Kanpur on Saturday in their last group stage match of tenth season of the Indian Premier League. While Hyderabad has to content with a disappointing away record this season, they will fancy their opposition: they have a 4-0 record against the hapless Gujarat Lions.

Time: 4 pm

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

TV: Sony Max, Sony Six, Sony ESPN and their HD Channels

Head-to-head

Played: 4

Gujarat Lions: 0

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 4

Gujarat Lions

It is the last chance for the Gujarat Lions to finish a disappointing campaign where lost nine out of their 13 matches.

However, they will have to overcome a bad record against Sunrisers to do that. They have lost all their four matches against the opposition.

Gujarat Lions will have to overcome frailties of defending a target. They have lost all seven times they have batted first.

Gujarat Lions squad: Suresh Raina (Captain), Akshadeep Nath, Shubham Agarwal, Basil Thampi, Dwayne Smith, Chirag Suri, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Manpreet Gonly, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik, Dhaval Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Brandon McCullum, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Roy, Jaydev Shah, Shelly Shaurya, Nathusingh, Tejas Baroka and Andrew Tye.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fate is in their hands. They need to win against Gujarat Lions to make it to the playoffs. A loss will not completely eliminate them but will make their chances bleak.

Hyderabad also has to contend with a bad away record this season. They have won just one match away from home, against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

Kane Williamson has been a key figure for Hyderabad this season but it was Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi who replaced him in the win against Mumbai. Who will Hyderabad play against Gujarat Lions?

Squad: David Warner (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Barinder Singh Sran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Eklavya Dwivedi (wicketkeeper), Tanmay Agarwal, Mustafizur Rahman, Siddarth Kaul, Ben Laughlin, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Pravin Tambe, Ben Cutting, Bipul Sharma, Vijay Shankar Deepak Hooda.