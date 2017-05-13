Kolkata Knight Riders find nemesis Mumbai Indians in their way for a top-two finish as the two heavyweights clash in the final round of the Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

After a flying start to their respective campaigns, both the teams have started showing some wear and tear. Mumbai have suffered successive defeats while KKR have lost three of their last four matches.

Having become the first team to make the cut, the outcome of the match won’t affect Mumbai but Kolkata need to win to take their tally to 18, same as their opponents and remain in contention for a second-place finish.

A top-two finish will be up for grabs for both Mumbai (18 points) or Kolkata (16) as it will give them the privilege of getting two shots at making the final.

Time: 8 pm

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

TV: Sony Max, Sony Six, Sony ESPN and their HD Channels

Head-to-head since 2016

Played: 3

KKR: 0

MI: 3

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR has had a phenomenal record in the power-play this season. They have scored at a run rate of 10.00 this season, the best for any team in the first six overs ever.

KKR have lost 14 times to Mumbai in 19 IPL games.

“We are in a very good space of positivity. Our characters have been defined in these 13 games. We will not change brand of cricket and will do what comes to us naturally.”

- L Balaji, KKR bowling coach

Squad: Gautam Gambhir (c), Darren Bravo, Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa (wk), Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Rishi Dhawan, Sayan Ghosh, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Ishank Jaggi, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Woakes, Chris Lynn, Manish Pandey.

Mumbai Indians

Since joining Mumbai, Rohit Sharma has averaged 60.11 against Kolkata. In Mumbai’s last three encounters at the Eden Gardens, Rohit has recorded scores of 98*, 50 and 84*.

Mumbai has emerged victorious in the last three innings between the two sides.

“There is no need to panic. We need to keep our heads up. We have qualified. First step in every tournament is to qualify. We haven’t taken our foot off the gas but it just shows that we can make mistakes. We lost two games in a row but we pick up our momentum and win the next three and you would be asking me how is the championship feeling.”

- Kieron Pollard, Mumbai Indians All-rounder

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Jagadeesha Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia, Saurabh Tiwary, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Johnson, Karn Sharma, Asela Gunaratne, Krishnappa Gowtham, Kulwant Khejroliya.