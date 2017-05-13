Anirban Lahiri was comfortably inside the cut line before he exited in a horrific manner with a six-over 10 on a single hole at The Players Championship in Florida on Saturday, PTI reported.

At three-under after 17 holes, following his three-over 75 in the first round, Lahiri was even par for 35 holes and the cut seemed to be coming at one-over. Though it finally fell at two-over.

That’s when the horror story began for Lahiri, who had made eight cuts in 10 starts before this week. He hooked his first drive left into the water. Then he hit another one into the lake. And then another. Six shots on, he was still at the tee.

He finally landed on the fairway in his fourth try and from 125 yards his eighth shot saw him get to the green. He two-putted for a 10 and was at that point in time 6-over for the tournament to miss the cut by four shots.

That did not end well!! @THEPLAYERSChamp. Fought hard the other 17 holes today. Will try and snowball the positives going forward!! — Anirban Lahiri (@anirbangolf) May 12, 2017

Earlier, Lahiri birdied three times in first six holes and seemed to be on way to a low round. He bogeyed the eighth, birdied the 12th, and again dropped a shot on 14th only to make up with birdie on 16th. He was still three-under for the day and even for the tournament.

A par on 17th and then the disaster struck.