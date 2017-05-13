The Indian National Team will be camping in Mumbai at the Andheri Sports Complex from May 20 (later for the Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan players involved with the AFC Cup) to prepare for India’s forthcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifying match against the Kyrgyz Republic which is slated to be played in Bengaluru on June 13.

The list of 35 probables, which national coach Stephen Constantine announced on Saturday also includes eight U-22 Players, all of whom would go through a rigorous training process to claim their spot in the final 23.

The new faces in the national camp include Shillong Lajong keeper Vishal Kaith and Aizawl players Laldanmawia Ralte and Lalruatthara. Jayesh Rane was possibly the most high-profile omission from the list, but Debjit Majumdar of Bagan was included despite several clashes with Constantine in the past.

“We will be having the camp in two stages and have invited 21 players for stage 1. The stage 2 will kick-off when the remainder of the squad, ie, players from Mohun Bagan and JSW Bengaluru FC join in after finishing their respective Club commitments for the AFC Cup,” Constantine said.

“For me, the start of any Camp is another opportunity to see the players. I am very excited and looking forward to working with them again,” he added.

“We will be camping in Mumbai and I need to thank AIFF President Mr. Praful Patel and WIFA for their help and cooperation, and also Mr. Aditya Thackeray for being helpful to us during my time in Mumbai.”

The list of 35 probables stay as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subrata Paul, Debjit Majumdar, Amrinder Singh, Albino Gomes, Vishal Kaith (U-22).

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar (U-22), Arnab Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Chinglensana Singh (U-22), Lalruatthara (U-22), Fulganco Cardozo, Subhasish Bose (U-22), Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala (U-22).

MIDFIELDERS: Jackichand Singh, Udanta Singh, Laldanmawia Ralte (U-22), Seityasen Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rowllin Borges, Cavin Lobo, Md. Rafique, Dhanapal Ganesh, Milan Singh, Issac Vanmalsawma (U-22), Halicharan Narzary, Bikash Jairu.

FORWARDS: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Daniel Lahlimpuia, Robin Singh, CK Vineeth.