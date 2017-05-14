Indian para-athletes Ramudri Someswara Rao and Sep Hokato Sema claimed medals at the 2017 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in China on Saturday.

Ramudri Someswara Rao won the gold medal in men’s 200m T44 event, reported ANI. Someswara Rao finished the race in 25.29, ahead of Lal Vinay Kumar who clocked 26.15 seconds. Sep Hokato Sema won a bronze in shot put event.

Both the para athletes have qualified for the IPC Para Athletics World Championships, London, the report added.

Someswara Rao had earlier become the fastest Indian runner in the 17th National Para Athletics Championship in Jaipur, where Sema had won the gold.

India currently is placed fourth in the medals tally 2017 World Para Athletics Grand Prix with seven medals, which includes Someswara Rao’s gold as well as four silver and two bronze medals.