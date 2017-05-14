Cameron Watson’s 8th-minute penalty strike helped Bengaluru FC reach the final of the Federation Cup after Alberto Roca’s men defeated Aizawl FC 1-0 in their semi-final clash held at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

In the 8th minute, Alwyn George was brought down inside the Aizawl FC box and the referee pointed straight to the spot. Cam Watson stepped up and slotted the ball into the left bottom corner to give the Blues an early lead.

At the back, the defensive pairing of John Johnson and Sandesh Jhingan gave the Aizawl forwards a compact line to break through. In the 12th minute, Kamo Stephane Bayi was found in the Bengaluru box, but a sweetly timed tackle by Johnson robbed him of possession before he could shoot the ball. Four minutes later, Lalram Chullova drove into the box from the left flank before unleashing a shot, which saw Jhingan clear it out for a throw.

Playing on the counter, the Blues in the 21st minute came close to doubling their lead after Eugeneson Lyngdoh released CK Vineeth on goal with a well-weighted through ball. The latter’s shot, however, was met with Kingsley Obumneme’s forceful block before Vineeth passed it on for an onrushing Alwyn George to capitalise but the latter could only shoot over the bar.

On the other end, Aizawl FC were handed a golden opportunity to equalise proceedings after Kamo was found at the far post by a delightful Chullova cross. The Ivorian, however, could not make clean contact with the ball and headed it wide of the Bengaluru goal.

Khalid Jamil revamped his side’s tactics in the second half and Mahmoud Al-Amna who was sitting deep in the first half was given more freedom around the 18-yard box. The Syrian, however, was booked for simulation after he beat two defenders to get into the BFC box but fell with replays showing that there was minimal contact.

Cornell Glen would then get a chance to double Bengaluru’s lead and put the match to bed but the Trinidad and Tobago striker saw his left-footed strike go wide of Albino Gomes’ goal.

In the 8th minute of added time, Kamo was tripped by Jhingan to give Aizawl a late penalty by which they could have equalised. Chullova stepped up to take the penalty which Amrinder saved by diving full length to his left to give Bengaluru the win and a spot in the final.