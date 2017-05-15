Despite emerging victorious, disappointment was palpable in Virat Kohli’s face as the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain today termed the 10th season of IPL as “forgettable” and a season to “reflect on” for his side, PTI reported.

RCB had a horrendous IPL 10, finishing at the bottom of the eight-team team competition with just seven points from 14 games.

“It’s been a season to forget, a season to reflect on. We’ve got a great chance to look at all the things we’ve done wrong and refresh as a franchise,” a disappointed Kohli said after defeating Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs in their last match at the Feroze Shah Kotla on Sunday.

“The guys took today as an opportunity and it worked out.”

Talking about next edition of the IPL, Kohli said: “We do have guys in the 3-5 player bracket who we want to retain if that’s possible. They’ve shown the right attitude and they deserve it. It’s just nice to end on a winning note.”

Kohli was full of praise for his pace duo of Harshal Patel (3/43) and young Avesh Khan (1/23) for their show on Sunday.

“Both Harshal and Avesh played with a lot of heart. The way Avesh rushed it onto the batsmen on this pitch, something world-class bowlers couldn’t do, was impressive.

“We know Harshal’s skill set and he took three big wickets today, it’s unfortunate he couldn’t play more,” he said.

Losing captain Zaheer Khan, who might have played his last IPL game today, was utterly disappointed with Daredevils campaign this season.

“This has been the story of the season. When we look back, we can see we needed experience in these sorts of games. When the wicket is slow, you need to go big early,” he said.