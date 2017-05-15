India’s Gagan Narang bagged silver in the rifle 50m prone final of International Shooting Competition of Hannover on Saturday. Sweden’s Karl Olsson bagged gold.

However, during the final Olsson and Narang registered scores better than the existing World Record with the Indian finishing with 250 only 0.1 point behind Olsson’s 250.1 in the eight-man final. Japan’s Toshikazu Yamashita holds the record when he had scored 249.8 at the New Delhi World Cup in February.

The Indian was aiming for gold leading 229.9 points to the Swede’s 229.8 points in the 22nd shot. But a 9.9 in the 23rd shot proved costly for Narang as Olsson fired a 10.3. Narang recovered with a 10.2 in the last shot, but a 10 by Olsson sealing gold.

But, the Hannover event is not an International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) event, and hence the record scores will not be considered official. However, the score will be a new Indian national record. The bronze went to France’s Remi Moreno with 228.3 points.

Narang dedicated his medal to sports psychologist and mentor, late Bhishmaraj Bam. Bam had passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Nashik on Friday.

“I dedicate this medal to Bam sir. He had mentored so many young and senior shooters and made difference to their lives. I am saddened by the news of his demise. I feel he has played a huge role in my career,” said Narang.

Happy beating the Final World Record in 50 meter rifle prone and finishing with a silver at the International Competition in Hannover (GER) pic.twitter.com/I4oWLe9E8O — Gagan Narang (@gaGunNarang) May 13, 2017