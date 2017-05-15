Chennai City FC’s youngsters will get the chance to train with Finnish second division club JS Hercules as part of the arrangement between the two clubs, according to a report in the New Indian Express.

Nandhakumar, Edwin Vanspaul, Michael Soosairaj and A Beautin may be the four players who get to train with the Finnish club, sources close to the club are believed to have stated.

Soosairaj, the 22-year old, has been the club’s most impressive player this season, playing on the left wing and offers plenty of pace and trickery up front. He scored two goals in the I-League 2017 and also netted in the Federation Cup as they ran Aizawl FC close and beat Churchill Brothers 3-1.

Nandhakumar has also scored two goals for the club as they held Bengaluru FC 1-1 at home and beat East Bengal 2-1. Vanspaul netted against Aizawl in the Federation Cup.

A report on Hercules’ official website read, “JS Hercules chairman Mikko Perälä and member of the board Panu Halonen travel on Monday to India to visit Chennai City FC management and to discuss how to activate the partnership between the clubs.”