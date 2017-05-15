On Sunday, Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan called it a day as the duo retired from international cricket after a series win in West Indies, a first for Pakistan, in 60 years. Misbah has led Pakistan in Test matches for seven years now. He catapulted Pakistan to the top of the International Cricket Council Test rankings as well.

Between them, they have 28922 international runs, 51 international hundreds and 166 half-centuries for Pakistan. Clearly they were one of Pakistan’s finest and hence, Twitter had exploded with messages thanking the duo for their contribution to world cricket. #MisYou was trending throughout the day as former crickets and fans wished them well. The hash tag is an abbreviation of Misbah and Younis.

“Both have done great services for Pakistan cricket. Pakistan will miss them and the vacuum won’t be easily filled, I will personally miss the presence of Younis and Misbah in Pakistan team. Pakistan will always remember their services,” said former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif in an interview.

Congratulations to Misbah & Younis for their gt achievements for Pak & for retiring with a grace & dignity that few sportsmen r blessed with — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 15, 2017

Congratulations to Misbah & Younis on their magnificent and brilliant careers. You both are great mentors for the youth of Pakistan! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) May 14, 2017

Congrats to Misbah and his team. Bye bye Younis. History at Windsor Park. I am speechless. pic.twitter.com/2xM7rFxbM6 — ian bishop (@irbishi) May 14, 2017

End of an era in Pakistan cricket...Misbah and Younis leaving a void that can't be filled for a long time. Warm wishes for the 2nd innings!! — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 13, 2017

Hear hear @MichaelVaughan I agree, a credit to their country @captainmisbahpk Younis Khan. https://t.co/CtiynzZgcv — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) May 13, 2017

Huge respect ... Younis Khan & @captainmisbahpk ... Great players & more importantly Great people ... #Pakistan — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 13, 2017