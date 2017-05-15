Days after his title-winning run at the Madrid Masters, Rafael Nadal has displaced Roger Federer to move into fourth place in the latest ATP rankings.

Andy Murray retained the top spot, despite a poor run of form recently, while Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka remained second and third in the rankings.

The Spaniard continued his flawless record on clay this season by beating Dominic Thiem to win the Madrid tournament for a fifth time 7-6(8), 6-4 on Sunday. Thiem’s reward for making the final was a two-place move to seventh.

Nadal is now 15-0 on his favoured surface this year having also picked up his 10th titles in Monte Carlo and Barcelona in recent weeks. Nadal was last ranked fourth in October last year.

The highest mover of the week was Borna Coric, who jumped 18 places to 41st after his upset win over Murray and subsequent quarter-final appearance in the Spanish capital.

In the WTA rankings, Angelique Kerber displaced Serena Williams at the top. Serena, who is on a break from tennis after announcing her pregnancy, was on the second spot.

Kerber had assured her place as world number one by her performances in the Madrid Open last week.

The German, made it to the third round where she faced Eugenie Bouchard and retired with a lower back injury trailing 6-3, 5-0.