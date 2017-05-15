India’s Deepti Sharma and Poonam Raut put together a world record partnership by adding 320 runs for the opening wicket in an ODI against Ireland on Monday.

India women openers Deepti Sharma 188 & Poonam Raut 109 has put a record 320 1st wkt stand (also for any wkt!) in ODIs v Ire @ Potchefstroom — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 15, 2017

ODIs - 1st wkt record

Men's: 286 - Upul Tharanga & Sanath Jayasuriya v Eng in 2006

Women's: 320 - Deepti Sharma & Poonam Raut v Ire today — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 15, 2017

The duo became the first pair to go past 300 runs in women’s ODIs. In the process, Deepti scored 188 runs in 167 balls, which is now the second highest score in ODI history. The record of 229 is held by Ausrtralia’s Belinda Clark.

Batting first in Potchefstroom, India made 358 runs in 50 overs with Poonam scoring 109.

Take a bow Deepti Sharma! She's just scored 188 v Ireland, the 2nd highest individual score ever in a Women's ODI! https://t.co/NEzk3kibZ1 pic.twitter.com/NdqSLgjZ2f — ICC (@ICC) May 15, 2017

The ongoing quadrangular series has seen Indian women break many records. Earlier in the series, Jhulan Goswami became the all-time leading wicket-taker in ODIs going past Australian legend Cathryn Fitzpatrick’s 180 wickets.